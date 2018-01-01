K-9 credited with taking down suspected killer was donated through organization by football champion

The K-9 credited with taking down the suspect accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper on Thanksgiving Day had found his home with the Waller County Sheriff's Office thanks to a University of Texas football champ.

The Austin American-Statesman said that Odin was donated to the department through K9s4COPS by Brian Robison, who currently plays for the Minnesota Vikings and was a former UT Longhorns football champ.

Robison's father was an officer in Houston for 29 years and that was his motivation to partner with K9s4COPS.

K9s like Odin cost anywhere from $15,000-$20,000, others anywhere around $50,000 depending on their training.

Odin and his handler, Deputy Andrew Blauser, were also present at Trooper Damon Allen's funeral.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.