K-9 credited with taking down suspected killer was donated through organization by football champion

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
The K-9 credited with taking down the suspect accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper on Thanksgiving Day had found his home with the Waller County Sheriff's Office thanks to a University of Texas football champ. 

The Austin American-Statesman said that Odin was donated to the department through K9s4COPS by Brian Robison, who currently plays for the Minnesota Vikings and was a former UT Longhorns football champ. 

Robison's father was an officer in Houston for 29 years and that was his motivation to partner with K9s4COPS. 

K9s like Odin cost anywhere from $15,000-$20,000, others anywhere around $50,000 depending on their training. 

Odin and his handler, Deputy Andrew Blauser, were also present at Trooper Damon Allen's funeral. 

