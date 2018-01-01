Baylor WBB holds top 8 ranking in AP poll - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor WBB holds top 8 ranking in AP poll

Lady Bears Practicing Lady Bears Practicing

NEW YORK (AP) - One week after seeing its 17-year run in the poll end, Stanford is back in the Top 25.

The Cardinal re-entered the poll at No. 24 on Monday after beating then-No. 11 UCLA and Southern California. Stanford fell out of the poll last week after being ranked in The Associated Press women's basketball poll for 312 consecutive weeks.

It was tied for the third longest streak in the history of the poll.

UConn remained the unanimous No. 1 choice from the 32-member national media panel. The top eight remained unchanged with Notre Dame, Louisville, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Baylor, Tennessee and Texas following the Huskies.

Oregon moved up a spot to ninth and Ohio State is 10th.

Arizona State came back into the poll at No. 25 while South Florida and Green Bay dropped out of the rankings.

___

See the full poll: https://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-womens-basketball-poll-week-9-1

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

