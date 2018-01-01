Fire department responds to early New Year's Day house fire

The Morgan's Point Resort Fire Department said that they responded to a house fire on New Year's Day.

The fire department was notified about the fire from a neighbor around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Fire crews arrived within four minutes of the call and found the home's detached garage engulfed in flames. The crew was able to confine the fire to the original area, preventing more damage.

They added that Morgan's Point Resort Police Officer Newsome was the first to arrive on the scene and was instrumental in clearing the home and making sure no one was inside.

The Moffat Fire Department and the Temple Fire Department also assisted in extinguishing the fire.

