Aggie women lose to South Carolina on last second shot

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLUMBIA, S.C.- A’ja Wilson hit the game-winning shot with 1.1 to play, as No. 22 Texas A&M fell 61-59 to No. 4 South Carolina in a women’s basketball game on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena.

Chennedy Carter led the Aggies (11-4, 0-1 SEC) with 36 points, the fourth-most in Texas A&M history. It was Carters’ third 30+ point, all of which have come in true road games. She now has the three highest scoring totals for a freshman in Texas A&M history, led by her 46 point effort at Southern California on Dec. 15.

The Aggies led by as many as 11 in the second half, but South Carolina (12-1, 1-0 SEC) came back to take a six-point lead. The Aggies went ahead 59-57 with 1:02 to play off of a Danni Williams jumper. Wilson answered for South Carolina with 44 seconds left, but turnovers on the next two possessions by Texas A&M set up the game-winner for Wilson, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 Women’s Final Four.

Williams added 12 points for the Aggies, while Anriel Howard led the team with 16 rebounds.

The Aggies return home on Thursday, January 4 to host Kentucky at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

