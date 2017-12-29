Coldest weather of the season impacting Central Texas

Temperatures fell below freezing across much of the region Sunday afternoon, and they will continue to fall overnight and into New Year's Day.

From north to south, drizzle is expected to switch over to freezing drizzle and light snow. Luckily, there isn't a major amount of precipitation in the forecast, but there could be just enough to lead to icy overpasses and bridges. If you can avoid driving this evening, it would probably be a good idea.

New Year's Eve (Night):

Sunday night (NYE), temperatures will fall through the 20s across much of the region. With winds coming out of the north at 15-25 mph, many of our counties will feel like they're in the teens and single digits. Yes, you heard us right. Wind chills could drop into the single digits!

New Year's Day (and beyond):

Temperatures will continue to fall into Monday morning, and precipitation will dwindle. Our morning lows should be in the upper teens, but with a breezy north wind, wind chills could get dangerously low. Don't be surprised to see negative wind chills out there. Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 20s if clouds stick around.

If skies clear overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, temperatures could plummet into the mid to low teens.

Wednesday morning could be even cooler than Tuesday morning. If we see another morning of clear skies and light winds, temperatures could drop into the low teens and single digits. More locations should climb above freezing Wednesday afternoon. Hopefully, this will be the start to a bit of a warming trend.

Monday through Wednesday are still highlighted as First Alert Weather Days. Temperatures are expected to stay below 25 degrees for a prolonged period of time, with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Patchy ice on roadways will also be possible (mainly overpasses and bridges). Remember to protect the 4 p's: people, pets, pipes and plants.

Keep it right here with the First Alert Weather Team. We'll continue to update you on the conditions throughout this cold weather event.

