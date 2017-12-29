Law enforcement cracking down on drinking and driving for New Year's weekend

Central Texas law enforcement officers will be out in full force New Year's weekend, watching for drunk drivers.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and other officers will be keeping an eye out for drunk drivers, speeders and other dangerous drivers.

Last year, McLennan County Sheriff's Deputies arrested 5 people for a DWI during the New Year's Eve weekend. Bell County Sheriff's Deputies arrested 4, and Temple Police Department officers arrested 6.

According to Texas state law, if you are stopped and asked to take a blood or breath test, you can refuse. However, if you do, your driver's license will be automatically suspended for 180 days.

There are several options to get home safely this New Year's weekend:

Waco Transit will run its "Safe Ride Home" program shuttles from 6 p.m. New Year's Eve to 3 a.m. New Year's Day. You can book a trip in advance. You can call 254-750-1620 now to book your free trip. Advance reservations are preferred but same-day requests will be accepted.

Tow King in Waco is also offering to tow your vehicle for free between the hours of 6 p.m. New Year's Eve and 3 a.m. New Year's Day.

Daniel Stark Law Firm will be providing free Uber rides. You can sign up for the code here.

AAA Tipsy Tow will tow your car home for free, as long as it's within 10 miles, from 6 p.m. New Year's Eve to 6 a.m. New Year's Day.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.