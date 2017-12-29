Mission Waco shelter check-in extended due to cold weather - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Mission Waco shelter check-in extended due to cold weather

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Mission Waco Facebook)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A Waco shelter is opening its doors for men and women at no cost and have extended the check-in hours until 10 p.m. due to the cold. 

Mission Waco's My Brother's Keeper shelter, located at 1217 Mary Avenue, originally closes check-in at 6:30 p.m. Residents are asked to register at the Meyer Center located at 1226 Washington Avenue. The check-in time was extended in order to be sure everyone has a safe place to stay. 

The shelter's capacity is 56 beds, but more beds will be secured if needed. 

