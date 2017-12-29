Mission Waco shelter check-in extended due to cold weather

A Waco shelter is opening its doors for men and women at no cost and have extended the check-in hours until 10 p.m. due to the cold.

Mission Waco's My Brother's Keeper shelter, located at 1217 Mary Avenue, originally closes check-in at 6:30 p.m. Residents are asked to register at the Meyer Center located at 1226 Washington Avenue. The check-in time was extended in order to be sure everyone has a safe place to stay.

The shelter's capacity is 56 beds, but more beds will be secured if needed.

