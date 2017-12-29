TxDOT pre-treats bridges and overpasses ahead of cold blast

The Texas Department of Transportation is making sure the roads are safe ahead of the hard freeze this weekend.

TxDOT crews across Central Texas were busy pre-treating bridges and overpasses along highways with a salt brine solution on Friday afternoon.

The salt-brine solution is used to prevent freezing. Overpasses and bridges get colder and freeze first because of the air moving under and over them.

Bridges and overpasses along Highway 6, Highway 84 and I-35 were treated.

TxDOT says they will keep watching the forecast over the weekend in case more precautions are necessary.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.