Police department offers free rides for NYE...with 'stipulations'

The Clifton Police Department is offering free rides for New Year's Eve...with some stipulations.

The department posted on Friday that officers are providing rides for "local party animals who have had too many 'adult beverages' to drive." Officers will offer rides to homes free of charge. No tips, cash or donuts accepted.

There are some rules though. The department posted that users of the service must behave, all rides are limited to inside the city limits and one way only. Other rules include that riders cannot sit in the front seat or push buttons on the control panel or speak on the police radio...and no, you can't hold the taser.

All the rides are going to be recorded.

To book a ride, call 254-675-6620.

