Killeen offering Christmas tree recycling event - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen offering Christmas tree recycling event

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pexels) (Source: Pexels)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The City of Killeen will be holding a recycling Christmas tree event. 

People are encouraged to drop off real Christmas trees at the Killeen Special Events Center located at S. W.S. Young Dr. on Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly