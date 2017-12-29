Authorities searching for aggravated robbery suspect in Mexia

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.More >>
As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.More >>
'Obamacare' sign-up tally dips slightly to 8.7M; still exceeds expectations.More >>
'Obamacare' sign-up tally dips slightly to 8.7M; still exceeds expectations.More >>
The Bellmead Police Department said they arrested one man for assaulting a 19-year-old because he did not want him to date his stepdaughter.More >>
The Bellmead Police Department said they arrested one man for assaulting a 19-year-old because he did not want him to date his stepdaughter.More >>