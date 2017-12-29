Authorities searching for aggravated robbery suspect in Mexia

The Mexia Police Department said they are looking for the suspect accused of aggravated robbery at a hotel in Mexia.

The incident occurred at the Economy Inn located at 807 E. Milam St.

If anyone recognizes or knows this person you are asked to call police at 254-562-4150 or Limestone County Crimestoppers at 254-729-tips.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.