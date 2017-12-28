Sheriff: Bomb squad testing grenades turned in near elementary school

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office and Bomb Squad are on the scene after an individual called to turn in grenades.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said that the individual was trying to turn in the grenades to Fort Hood, but was told to contact authorities.

McNamara said that the bomb squad is currently testing the grenades to see if they are live or inert.

The incident happened near Connally Elementary School, located at 300 Cadet Way. No students or staff are at the school due to winter break.

The situation is contained at this time.

