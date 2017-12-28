Leader of the 'alt-right' finalist for Texan of the Year

The Dallas Morning News has released their finalists for Texan of the Year.

Richard Spencer, from the Dallas area, is credited with creating the term "alt-right," a political movement directed at conservatives who support "extreme right-wing ideologies," including white nationalism and anti-Semitism.

Spencer, who has spoken about white nationalism across the country on various platforms has also stirred controversy and received negative feedback, such as the Dec. 2016 protest at Texas A&M.

The Morning News said that Spencer was a finalist for the 15th Annual Dallas Morning News Texan of the Year for his "uncommon negative impact."

The newspaper clarifies that the designation is "not meant as an award but as recognition of those Texans who had an uncommon impact, which can be a positive or negative impact during the past year."

