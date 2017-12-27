CTX gym offers tips and tricks for getting fit in the new year

The journey to fitness is one that begins for most on Jan. 1.

A Nutritionist with Gym X In Temple tells us the key to that journey is support.

"It's really important to have a village around you whether it's your significant other or your family or your friends. It's really good to try and keep people around you that are like-minded or even supportive of those goals so that it makes it easier for that transition," Johnson said. "Usually what happens is from Halloween to New Year's the average American gains anywhere from 15 pounds, which sounds like a lot and it kind of is and overtime it can build up and so a lot of times that's where people say new year new me kind of thing which a lot of people do stick with that goal."

And for those folks that don't, Johnson added you need to think about the change as a way of life and not just an action..

"I always say, you know if you are thinking about it once then its an idea, but if you are thinking about it twice it's something you should seriously consider." Johnson said. "I would always say start off with something that you do like so if lifting weights isn't some that you enjoy maybe it's something where it's walking or maybe it's something where it's cardio..."

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.