Waco Transit offering 'Safe Ride Home' program for New Year's Eve

If you plan on drinking this New Year's Eve, Waco Transit is here to make sure you get home safely.

Its "Safe Ride Home" program is back for its 13th year in a row. The program will send an experienced driver right to your front door, offering you a free ride to and from your destination.

On New Year's Eve, shuttles will run between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. in an effort to cut down drunk driving.

"It's just not worth it," said Allen Hunter, general manager for Waco Transit. "We have professionally trained operators that do this on a daily basis. They know the community. So rather than take it to chance, let's leave it to the professionals."

Hunter said more than 100 people took advantage of the service last year.

You can call 254-750-1620 now to book your free trip. Advance reservations are preferred but same-day requests will be accepted.

Tow King will also offer free vehicle towing between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. Free tows can be arranged by calling Tow King at 254-666-5484.

"Safe Ride Home" was made possible thanks to the generous contributions of Ben E. Keith Company and many other community sponsors.

