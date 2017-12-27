Night to Shine Waco offers people with special needs fun prom experience

For the Dec. 27 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Kari McDown, an organizer for Night to Shine.

The event allows people with special needs a fun and safe prom night experience.

During the interview, McDown talked about how the Crestview Church and the Elite Therapy Group are teaming up with the Tim Tebow Foundation to put on the event.

Night to Shine is held worldwide to celebrate people with special needs.

For Central Texans, the dance kicks off at the Crestview Church of Christ on Feb. 9.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/nighttoshinewaco.

Ticket information is available on www.eventbrite.com.

