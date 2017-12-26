CTX expert suggests ways to combat seasonal depression with daily activities

As December comes to a close, so does Seasonal Depression Awareness Month.

Seasonal depression is something that millions of people live with. The holidays, the changing seasons, and the weather can cause it but doctors said people can fight back. There are many lifestyle habits that can help anyone deal with seasonal depression.

According to family therapist Dr. Melissa Rich, some of those lifestyle habits include getting enough rest, having a social life, and maintaining a healthy diet.

“A big one people don’t think about is social support when people are depressed we tend to want to pull back in our cave and just hibernate and that doesn't help. It really is better to get out and make connections. Also, eating right, a lot of times when we're depressed we want that comfort food but that's usually high fat and high sugar. Eating those foods a lot of times make us feel bloated and sluggish, so that doesn't help,” Rich said.

Other lifestyle habits that doctors suggest include implementing nature into your daily habits by going for a walk or run outside. Also, getting a plant or a pet are other potential ways to help fight seasonal depression.

