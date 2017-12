Police have identified the man who is now in critical condition after a serious single-vehicle crash on I-35 Sunday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., 19-year-old Juan Rivera was ejected from a 2007 Nissan SUV near the S. Valley Mills Drive exit. When police arrived they found him lying on the shoulder of the roadway.

Police originally thought the Rivera was killed but later said he has been taken to Hillcrest hospital in critical condition with life-threatening head injuries.

Waco police said the southbound lanes were closed for about three hours at exit 333-A.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.