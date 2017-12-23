Midway falls in 6A-II State Title Game to Cy-Fair - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Midway falls in 6A-II State Title Game to Cy-Fair

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
ARLINGTON, TX (KXXV) -

Midway falls to Cy Fair in 6A-II state title game. Midway's Panthers battled Cy Fair at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Saturday night.

Early mistakes plagued the Panthers offense, with penalties setting them behind the chains and a poor punting game giving Cy Fair the early edge.

The Bobcats were able to score two touchdowns and a field goal off of short fields, but then Midway had a bright spot.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai lofted a nice pass to wide receiver Dart Smith for the Panther's first points and then the defense shut Cy Fair down.

That's when a high snap flew over Mordecai's head and the Bobcats recovered for a touchdown. Midway fumbled the ensuing kickoff allowing Cy Fair to notch a field goal to make it 27-7 at the half.

Final score of the contest was 51-35. Midway ends the season 15-1.

