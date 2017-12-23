Midway falls in 6A-II State Title Game to Cy-Fair

No. 8 Texas A&M has suspended leading scorer DJ Hogg for three games and freshman guards JJ Caldwell and TJ Starks for one game, it was announced before Thursday night's game with Buffalo.More >>
Rockdale high school hadn't been to the football state title game since the 1970s before it took on Brock Thursday afternoon.More >>
Midway will face Cy-Fair in the championship game Dec 23 at AT&T Stadium.More >>
Maite Cazorla scored 26 points, Sabrina Ionescu added 25, and No. 10 Oregon beat No. 19 Texas A&M 84-62 on Thursday in the Duel in the Desert.More >>
