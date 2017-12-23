Waco convenience store robbed at gunpoint, robbers on the run

A Waco convenience store was robbed at gunpoint late Friday night, and the two robbers are on the run, according to police.

Police said they received a call about a robbery at the Alon gas station at South 3rd Street and La Salle Avenue about 11:50 p.m. Friday.

Officers learned two people wearing dark clothing and bandanas entered the convenience store, displayed a rifle, and demanded money from the clerk.

They got away in a silver or gray four-door sedan with a small amount of cash and cigarettes, police said.

The Bellmead Police Department, Lacy Lakeview Police Department, and McLennan County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search for the two armed robbers, but officers and deputies were unable to find them.

The clerk was not hurt during the robbery, according to police.

The convenience store is just blocks away from Baylor University.

Call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 if you have any information.

