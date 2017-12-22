City employee safe after being trapped in cave-in

A City of Temple Public Works employee is safe after he was trapped in a cave-in in South Temple on Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., the employee was working on a water line break on Midway Drive when a section of the soil gave way and trapped him up to the mid-calf area of his legs, Temple Fire and Rescue said.

The employee was freed by coworkers. He was evaluated by Temple EMS and refused an offer of medical transport.

