Judge dismisses Twin Peaks court of inquiry perjury accusation

A judge said there is not enough evidence for a hearing to be held on the accusations against McLennan County District Attorney, Abel Reyna, accused of lying during the Twin Peaks trial.

Judge David Peeples dismissed the court of inquiry on Thursday afternoon.

He said his decision rests on two separate and independent bases.

He said the evidence of perjury is insufficient and he said he had serious concerns about the procedure.

The lawyer for one of the bikers arrested for the Twin Peaks shooting accuses Reyna and The Waco Police Department of perjury.

Reyna has denied those accusations.

Lawyer Clint Broden presented the request to Judge Teresa Hawthorne of the 203rd District Court on Oct. 6, 2017, where she found probable cause to initiate a Court of Inquiry to determine if perjury was committed at an August 8, 2017, hearing in the Twin Peaks’ case.

Reyna released the following statement:

I am very pleased that Judge Peeples has seen that the Court of Inquiry was baseless and just another attempt by the biker defense attorneys to personally attack me in an effort to distract attention from the truth of what occurred at Twin Peaks.

Broden released the following statement:

Today I received word from the Judge assigned to hold the Court of Inquiry, Judge David Peeples, that he intends to dismiss the Court of Inquiry without taking any testimony or evidence. I believe I fulfilled my ethical responsibility by bringing this scientifically impossible contradiction in testimony to an impartial judge to determine if a Court of Inquiry should be initiated. I am disappointed that this process was not completed as contemplated by the Code of Criminal Procedure. Having fulfilled my ethical responsibility, I consider my role in this matter to be concluded. Of course, it will be up to any other attorneys aware of the scientifically impossible contradiction in the testimony at the August 8, 2017 to determine whether another Court of Inquiry should be requested so that a decision can be made after a judge takes testimony and evidence on the matter. Likewise, it will be up to the public to compare the testimony from the August 8, 2017 and come to their own conclusions.

