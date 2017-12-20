Central Texas football players sign scholarships - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas football players sign scholarships

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Central Texas is known as a hotbed of talent and it showed today with several schools sending football players to the next level.

Below is a list of athletes that signed scholarships during the early signing period. Don't see a signee you know of? Send information and a picture to mfleet@kxxv.com so they can get on the list!

Tanner Mordecai         QB             Midway HS/Oklahoma

Kaitori Leveston Jr.     OL             Midway HS/Kansas State

Jaxon Player               DT             Midway HS/Tulsa

Hakeem White            OL             Midway HS/Texas Tech

Tyrick James              TE              China Spring HS/Tulane

Logan Hall                  DL               Belton HS/Houston

Garrison Vaughn          DB            Belton HS/Houston

Jaqualyn Crawford       WR           Rockdale HS/Oklahoma

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly