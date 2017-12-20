Central Texas football players sign scholarships

Central Texas is known as a hotbed of talent and it showed today with several schools sending football players to the next level.
Below is a list of athletes that signed scholarships during the early signing period. Don't see a signee you know of? Send information and a picture to mfleet@kxxv.com so they can get on the list!
Tanner Mordecai QB Midway HS/Oklahoma
Kaitori Leveston Jr. OL Midway HS/Kansas State
Jaxon Player DT Midway HS/Tulsa
Hakeem White OL Midway HS/Texas Tech
Tyrick James TE China Spring HS/Tulane
Logan Hall DL Belton HS/Houston
Garrison Vaughn DB Belton HS/Houston
Jaqualyn Crawford WR Rockdale HS/Oklahoma
