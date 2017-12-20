Police looking for robbery suspect

The Cameron Police Department said they are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store Monday night.

On Dec. 18, police responded to an aggravated robbery call at a Dollar General located at 1701 W. 4th St.

When police arrived, the suspect, 20-year-old Jordan Smith, fled the scene without any money.

Following a two and half hour long investigation into the robbery, several items, including a weapon, were recovered.

Police believe Smith is no longer in the Cameron area.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts you are asked to call police.

