Police looking for robbery suspect

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Cameron Police Department) (Source: Cameron Police Department)
CAMERON, TEXAS (KXXV) -

The Cameron Police Department said they are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store Monday night. 

On Dec. 18, police responded to an aggravated robbery call at a Dollar General located at 1701 W. 4th St. 

When police arrived, the suspect, 20-year-old Jordan Smith, fled the scene without any money. 

Following a two and half hour long investigation into the robbery, several items, including a weapon, were recovered.

Police believe Smith is no longer in the Cameron area. 

If anyone knows of his whereabouts you are asked to call police. 

