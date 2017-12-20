Jonesboro falls 60-22 in 1A-1 State Title Game

The Jonesboro Eagles faced Gail Bordon County for the second straight year at the 2017 UIL State Title Game, but fell short to the Coyotes 60-22.



At the half, the Eagles were down 2 but Borden County scored 36 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the Eagles for the second straight year.



The Coyotes are back to back 1A Division 1 six-man state champions for a second consecutive year. The Jonesboro Eagles finish the season 13-2.

