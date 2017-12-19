Aggie women's hoops earns SEC freshman of the week

Kevin Hoffman, the coach of a Mart Panthers football team that's making so much noise in the playoffs, draws his inspiration from a largely silent childhood.More >>
Senior guard Duane Wilson scored 16 points and No. 8 Texas A&M escaped with a 64-58 victory over Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night.More >>
Matt Rhule's Baylor Bears may have found their quarterback of the future. His name? Gery Bohanon. A 6-foot-3 218lb prospect from Earle, AR.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team came up with a huge defensive stop in the final seconds and hit two clutch free throws to ice the game as the Cru topped Southwestern 60-56 Tuesday afternoon in Georgetown.More >>
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football assistant coach Larry Harmon has been named FootballScoop’s 2017 NCAA Division III National Coordinator of the Year. Harmon, the Cru’s defensive coordinator, becomes the first UMHB assistant coach to be honored by FootballScoop.More >>
