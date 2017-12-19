Aggie women's hoops earns SEC freshman of the week

Texas A&M freshman Chennedy Carter was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, the league announced. Carter set a Texas A&M single-game record with 46 points, and scored the game-winning basket with 10.9 seconds to play at USC on Friday.

Carter, went off for the most points for any Division I freshman since Elena Delle Donne of Delaware scored 54 points in the 2009-10 season. She made a Texas A&M single-game record 17 field goals off of 28 attempts, and assisted or scored on 23 of the Aggies' 27 made baskets in the game.



The Mansfield native hit the go-ahead shot, the last two of her 46 points, to give Texas A&M a 75-74 lead in the game at the Galen Center. When USC missed their final two shots, the Aggies held on to move to 2-0 in road games and 9-2 overall on the season.



Carter is only the third Aggie to win SEC Freshman of the Week, and the first since Courtney Walker in 2012-13. She leads Division I freshmen in scoring with 21.0 points per game this season. Carter was also named espnW National Player of the Week on Monday.



Carter, and the No. 19 Aggies, return to action on Wednesday, December 20 to face Hawai'i at the Duel in the Desert in Las Vegas, Nevada.