Police work on obtaining warrant for resident believed of robbing Dollar General

Police are in the process of concluding an aggravated robbery investigation.

Cameron police said that the robbery happened on Dec. 18 at the Dollar General located at 1701 W. Fourth.

Police said that the quick response of the police led to the suspect leaving his bag and flee the scene without any money.

The weapon was recovered and the suspect was identified, a local resident who was no longer believed to be in the area.

Police did not release the person's name but are in the process of obtaining a warrant.

