Dozens rally against abortion services in Waco

Dozens braved the weather to rally against abortions being performed in Waco.

Pro-life supporters stood outside the new Planned Parenthood facility in the 700 block of W. Hwy 6 in Waco.

They intend to make their presence visible in front of the health center to convince women thinking about having an abortion to reconsider.

Abby Johnson, a former director of a Planned Parenthood in Bryan who is now a pro-life advocate, spoke at the event.

According to Planned Parenthood, it provides healthcare services, including pregnancy testing, clinical breast exams, sexually transmitted infection and medication and surgical abortion.

