Temple woman shot multiple times after home invasion

The Temple Police Department is investigating after a suspect in a home invasion shot a woman multiple times overnight.

Police said around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, two men forced their way into a woman’s home in the 1100 block of South Terrace St. in Temple.

When officers arrived, the victim told police two men knocked on her door and when she opened it, one of the men started shooting her.

The woman was transported to Baylor Scott & White hospital and she is expected to be okay.

The men who broke in got away with the woman’s cell phone, however, police have not confirmed if any other items from the residence were taken.

The men were described as two men wearing black hoodies, and they took off in an unknown direction.

This incident is still under investigation, more information will be released as it becomes available.

