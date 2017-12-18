Texas A&M Women's Basketball: Carter Named espnW National Player of the Week

Texas A&M women’s basketball freshman Chennedy Carter has been named National Player of the Week by espnW. Carter scored a Texas A&M-record 46 points, including the game-winning shot, in the Aggies’ 75-74 win over Southern California on Friday.



Carter, went off for the most points for any Division I freshman since Elena Delle Donne of Delaware scored 54 points in the 2009-10 season. She made a Texas A&M single-game record 17 field goals off of 28 attempts, and assisted or scored on 23 of the Aggies’ 27 made baskets in the game.



The Mansfield native hit a go-ahead shot with 10.9 seconds to play, the last two of her 46 points, to give Texas A&M a 75-74 lead. When USC missed their final two shots, the Aggies held on to move to 2-0 in road games and 9-2 overall on the season.



Carter is the third Texas A&M player to earn espnW National Player of the Week honors, joining Courtney Walker (Nov. 23, 2015) and Kelsey Bone (Dec. 27, 2012).



Carter, and the No. 19 Aggies, return to action on Wednesday, December 20 to face Hawai’i at the Duel in the Desert in Las Vegas, Nevada.