Visitors at the Silos to be first to try AT&T's 5G fixed wireless service

AT&T is launching their largest 5G fixed wireless trial with Magnolia at the Silos.

AT&T said that not only is this the largest trial, but it also their largest trial with a home and lifestyle brand.

“This is a meaningful and important step in bringing our 5G fixed wireless trials to Waco starting with the Silos,” said Marachel Knight, senior vice president, Technology Planning and Engineering, AT&T. “Taking our 5G tests out of the lab and into real, high-traffic environments like the Silos will bring a fantastic customer experience while helping us learn even more about building a 5G network of the future for both consumers and businesses.”

Visitors at the Silos will be some of the first to test this trial service by logging into Magnolia's Wi-Fi using their mobile devices.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.