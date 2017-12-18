CTX musician plays carillon at Baylor's Pat Neff Hall - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX musician plays carillon at Baylor's Pat Neff Hall

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Dec. 18 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Lynette Geary who plays carillon.

During the interview, Geary gave a tour of The McLane Carillon in Pat Neff Hall and played the instrument.

For more information visit www.baylor.edu.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly