Police looking for suspect on credit card abuse case

The Bryan Police Department said they are looking for the suspects responsible for breaking into a home and using the victim's debit card.

On Oct. 3 the victim's unlocked home was burglarized and a short time later several unauthorized charges were made to the victims debit card.

The debit card was used at Valero located at 3413 S. Texas Ave. Multiple small charges were made at that location.

If anyone knows about this incident you are asked to call police at 979-775-TIPS.

