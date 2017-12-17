Police identity two men who died after shooting each other

The Killeen Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that left two people dead early Sunday morning. The men have been identified as 34-year-old Bernard Winston-Haynes and 25-year-old Courtney Nelson.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Lone Star Inn and Suites located at 409 of S. 2nd St around 2:30 a.m.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located two men victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

One victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:44 a.m.

The second victim was subsequently transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:08 a.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that an incident occurred involving both men in which they shot at each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

