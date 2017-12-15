Pregnant mom wants answers after medicine is ruined during FedEx delivery

Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to Americans.More >>
Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to the American people for Christmas.More >>
Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close.More >>
Americans are painting a pessimistic view of the country and President Donald Trump as 2017 comes to a close.More >>
It's not quite like tobacco companies warning about the dangers of smoking, but Facebook is acknowledging something many already know: Passively scrolling through social media can make you feel bad.More >>
It's not quite like tobacco companies warning about the dangers of smoking, but Facebook is acknowledging something many already know: Passively scrolling through social media can make you feel bad.More >>
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.More >>
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.More >>