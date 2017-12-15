No. 1 UMHB falls to No. 2 Mount Union in Stagg Bowl 12-0

Top ranked Mary Hardin Baylor traveled to Salem, Virginia to face Mount Union in the Division III NCAA Football National Championship. The Cru won their first-ever DIII Football Championship last season in a defensive slugfest against Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and Friday’s match-up against the Purple Raiders was no different. The Cru came into the game riding a 29 game win streak, but that was put to an end by Mount Union who defeated the Cru 12-0.

At the break, Mount Union took the 3-0 lead. Despite the score, it was an action packed first half. Great defense by both teams, no touchdowns in that first half just a field goal which gave mount union the 3 point lead.

In the second half, Mount Union scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, extending their lead as well as a safety which sealed the 12-0 win for the Purple Raiders. Mount Union captured its 13th NCAA Division III national title.