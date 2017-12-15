Two taken to the hospital after fiery rollover accident

Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident in McGregor.

Fire officials said the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 84 near McGregor Airport.

Three vehicles in total were involved, including one that was on fire and another that rolled over. Six total people were involved, but only two were taken with injuries to the hospital. Their statuses are unknown at this time.

Waco and McGregor fire departments responded to the scene.

