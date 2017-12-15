Belton police officers deliver Silver Santa gifts to senior citi - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Belton police officers deliver Silver Santa gifts to senior citizens

By Brooke Bednarz, Reporter
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Belton Police Department traded in their blue for a little red today.

The Silver Santa gifts are a holiday addition to the weekly or even daily R U OK? program phone calls, where volunteers at the department call and check in on senior citizens throughout the community.

Friday morning, 133 senior citizens throughout Belton were greeted by a Belton police officer and a Silver Santa gift. 

This is the third year Belton PD has incorporated the Silver Santa program.

“We came up with Silver Santa just to make sure that those individuals who may not have anybody coming to their home or recognizing them for Christmas, that they are recognized,” Sgt. Kim Hamilton with the Belton Police Department said.

“To just know that somebody cares enough to check on me means a lot,” said Lenny Rice, a Silver Santa recipient. 

Thanks to community donations, senior citizens received generous gifts of blankets, hats, gloves and socks... as well as crosswords and other activities. 

“My goodness, they’re very generous this year. Of course, they are every year... and I get the nicest gifts and all the little necessities that sometimes are not in my budget,” Rice added.

“Going through all of this effort and to not even know you... now, you can’t beat that,” Erma Locklin, a Silver Santa recipient, said.

Locklin and other Silver Santa recipients say the gifts and officer visits didn’t just make their day... but their entire holiday season. 

“Thank y’all. Thank y’all so very much. You’re making me happier,” Locklin added. 

This year, Walmart partnered with the Belton Police Department and helped prepare and bag the gifts.

