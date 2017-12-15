Killeen police detective collecting donations for animal shelter

A Killeen police detective is hoping the Central Texas community will help her make a difference this holiday season.

Det. Tanya Lawson is collecting dog food, cat food, and cleaning supplies for the animals at the Killeen Animal Shelter.

She first started collecting donations four years ago, when she went to drop a dog off at the shelter while on patrol and noticed their low food supply.

In 2016, she collected 2,500 lbs of pet food. As of Friday morning, she had only 20 percent of that.

Her deadline is Friday, Dec. 22.

"By donating food and supplies, that's money they can use toward maybe an injured animal. Whereas, if they would have had to have spent all that money on food, they wouldn't have funds to get medical for animals, so they would have to be euthanized," Lawson said.

Here's how you can help:

Drop-off locations: Killeen Police Department: 3304 Community Blvd. Open 24 hours After Hours Veterinary Services: 2501 S. W. S. Young Dr. #109 after 6 p.m. weekdays and anytime during the weekend

Monetary donation to buy pet food and supplies: GoFundMe

Lawson said she hopes to collect more than 2,500 lbs of pet food this time around.

