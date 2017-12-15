Man dies after motorcycle accident in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle that happened on the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Blvd. Friday morning.

Police said that Isiah Williams died at the scene.

The initial investigation showed that Williams was traveling southbound when he appeared to lose control of his motorcycle and hit a concrete curb. Williams was ejected from his vehicle and succumbed to his injuries.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

