Four teens arrested for several burglaries

The Bryan Police Department said they arrested four teens for several burglaries.

On Dec. 14 around 8:15 p.m. police received a call of a burglary of a car that had just happened in the 900 block of Water Locust Dr.

The victim saw the teens with some of his property and after chasing them called 911.

Police said the victim gave an excellent description of the suspects.

A short time later, officers stopped two 17-year-old identified as Jalen Ahmad Booker and Dontrae Trevon Washington.

Another officer stopped out on two other juveniles of ages 15 and 16 at a different location.

Stolen property from three separate burglaries were recovered from the roadway.

The 15-year-old juvenile was also in possession of a stolen firearm reported earlier that day.

Authorities want to remind residents to lock their vehicles and remove items of value especially guns.

