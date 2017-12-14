Gatesville teen who died after wreck identified

A 16-year-old Gatesville student passed away after a vehicle accident in Gatesville on Wednesday.

The teen was identified as Clancy Evetts Lawhorn from Gatesville.

Lawhorn was driving eastbound on FM 107 when DPS said the driver failed to maintain a single lane of traffic and started to leave the road to the right.

The driver took faulty evasive action and overcorrected to the left causing him to lose control.

The pickup went into a side skid and rolled through the ditch. During the rollover, the pickup struck a fence and the driver was ejected and killed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Clancy Evetts Lawhorn was a sophomore at Gatesville High School and was active in the Fighting Hornet Band at the school.

His obituary said that Lawhorn was also was involved in powerlifting, football and a Coryell County 4-H Ambassador.

The school has not released a statement but mentioned that a 6th-grade band concert would be postponed due to a death of a high school band student.

