Gatesville teen who died after wreck identified

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.More >>
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
Federal attorneys prosecuting a multimillion-dollar opioid drug-ring case are moving quickly to sell seized bitcoin that's exploded in value to $8.5 million since the alleged ringleader's arrest.More >>
Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...More >>
The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.More >>
