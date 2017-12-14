Mom and son battle different illnesses during the holiday season

A Central Texas mother and son have spent most of their holiday season in the hospital battling different illnesses with Christmas being less than two weeks away their only wish is to be together for the holiday.

Many teens dream of material things for Christmas but 17-year-old Trey Swalve III has a different wish, to be happy and with his family for the holiday.

Swalve and his mother are both battling diseases right now. His mother Kristy Monroe said he’s had 13 surgeries within the last decade while fighting a rare form of cancer called Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis known as L-C-H.

“It causes tumors to grow throughout the body,” Monroe said.



Monroe has Addison's Disease which causes anemia, low blood pressure, weakness, and skin discoloration.

"I've been sick for a while but I was officially diagnosed in July so it’s been a little rough," Monroe said.

As they both deal with their diseases and go in and out of the hospital, Swalve said they're trying to be strong for each other.



"It's just hard because I want to take care of her, but sometimes I can't even take care of myself,” Swalve said.



Even though it's not easy to be there for each other they said they're grateful each is still here.

"I know there are people that are burying their kids from cancer and there are people that have it a lot worse. I'm just very thankful that I have my sons with me, and we’ll be together and that’s the most important thing,” Monroe said.

If you would like to help this family click here.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.