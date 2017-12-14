CTX woman donates hundreds of stuffed animals for children staying in the hospital

Thanks to a Central Texas woman, hundreds of kids at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital have a fluffy new friend to keep them company.

Allison Dickson was diagnosed at just 15-months-old with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy, but she hasn't let stop her from living life.

"You just keep going, you know day by day you live your life you do the best you can do and you are kind to people and don't give up," Dickson said.

Dickson has found a way to spread that exact message to others battling every day just like her.

"Today we are delivering Rori, the lion to Baylor Scott and White Children's Medical Center for the children that are in the hospital over the holidays," Dickson said.

Children like Brian Dehoyos who was diagnosed with Stage 3 Lymphoma a few weeks ago

"My dad had it and he passed away two years ago so it makes me feel kind of scared," Brian said.

Which is exactly what Dickson was hoping for when she began asking for people to donate to her second annual brighten a Child's Holiday project just three weeks ago...

"The message is be brave, be courageous and I though that is such a perfect fit for these children, you know they need that encouragement and hopefully Rori will bring that to them."

And Brian said while his courage will come from Rori the lion, his strength will come from Allison.

"I know that she felt as much pain as i did if not more so i feel bad that people are suffering around the world, just like me, so i want to be like her and give back when I am older," Dehoyos added.

Dickson said donations came in from about a hundred from all over the united states and she was able to give 250 stuffed lions because of them.

Dickson was also able to create a scholarship fund called Allison Dickson Temple Proud she is hoping to give that out to a high school senior this school year.

