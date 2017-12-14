Police asking for assistance in finding burglary suspect

The Waco Police Department said they are asking for the community's help in locating a burglary suspect.

Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 7 five aggravated robberies were committed in the Waco area at local discount and cell phone stores.

The suspect is approximately 5'10 and 220-240 lb and usually wears dark colored jeans and a hoodie over a ball cap.

Police said the suspect uses a handgun to threaten employees and demands money at the counter.

Investigating detectives from the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit and analysts from the Waco PD Criminal Intelligence Unit were able to discover that this same suspect has likely committed at least eight other aggravated robberies between Austin and Ft. Worth in the last few weeks.

Detectives have reason to believe that the suspect may have ties to the Waco or Killeen area.

If you know this person or think you may have an idea who this is, please contact the Special Crimes Unit at 254-750-7611.

