CTX district attorney selected as chairman of the executive board of State of Texas Special Prosecution Unit

The McLennan County District Attorney has been selected to serve as the chairman of the executive board of the Special Prosecution Unit for the State of Texas.

The DA's office posted on Thursday that Abel Reyna was selected to serve as chairman of the executive board. The Special Prosecution Unit was founded in 1984 to "combat the growing gang violence in Texas prisons."

"I am proud of the great work we are doing for the citizens of McLennan County," said Reyna. "I am honored to receive and humbled by the confidence of my fellow elected officials with my selection as chairman. I look forward to serving the board and ensuring that justice is served."

The board is composed of other district attorneys, county attorneys and criminal district attorneys.

The SPU provide resources and expertise to ensure that "offenses occurring inside our prison systems are prosecuted."

