Baylor soccer garners All-America honors - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor soccer garners All-America honors

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor soccer junior midfielder Julie James was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-America Second Team, announced Thursday by the association.

James is the second soccer student-athlete in program history to earn the coaching association’s top national academic honors, joining Dana Larsen (2012) who earned the award under its previous title of NSCAA Scholar All-America.

A Baylor Business Fellows major with 3.82 GPA, James is one of the nation’s elite midfielders on the pitch, named to the All-Big 12 First Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second Team.

Academically, James is a two-time selection to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, a five-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll selection, and a five-time Baylor Dean’s List honoree.

The Fairview, Texas, native served as one of three captains on the 2017 squad, helping lead the Bears on the program’s best-ever postseason run, advancing to the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament. Assisting to secure BU’s third Big 12 title, James was named to the 2017 Big 12 Soccer Championship All-Tournament team after bottling up three of the conference’s top offenses.

Student-athletes receiving Scholar All-America recognition at the NCAA Division I level must meet the following criteria: 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) or better throughout career; Started more than 50 percent of all games and significantly contribute to their team; Nominated by head coach of current College Services member institution; Junior or above in academic standing; and, if a transfer student, in second year at school.

Players on this year’s Scholar All-America Teams will be formally acknowledged for their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom at the All-America Luncheon on January 20, 2018 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in conjunction with the 2018 United Soccer Coaches Convention.

  • Mart coach's success inspired by deaf parents

    Mart coach's success inspired by deaf parents

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:48 AM EST2017-12-13 15:48:32 GMT

    Kevin Hoffman, the coach of a Mart Panthers football team that's making so much noise in the playoffs, draws his inspiration from a largely silent childhood.

    More >>

    Kevin Hoffman, the coach of a Mart Panthers football team that's making so much noise in the playoffs, draws his inspiration from a largely silent childhood.

    More >>

  • Unbeaten La Vega two wins away from state title

    Unbeaten La Vega two wins away from state title

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:19 PM EST2017-12-14 22:19:36 GMT
    La Vega (14-0) will look to remain perfect as they take on Carthage (14-0) in the State Semifinals- a battle of the unbeatens. This epic match-up is a rematch from 2015, where for the first time since 2008, the Pirates played for a state championship after a 39-3 victory over Carthage in the 2015 Class 4A Division I semifinals. La Vega Head Coach, Willie Williams, says, "it's a big contest, they are very good and so are we, so we are going to put our best foo...More >>
    La Vega (14-0) will look to remain perfect as they take on Carthage (14-0) in the State Semifinals- a battle of the unbeatens. This epic match-up is a rematch from 2015, where for the first time since 2008, the Pirates played for a state championship after a 39-3 victory over Carthage in the 2015 Class 4A Division I semifinals. La Vega Head Coach, Willie Williams, says, "it's a big contest, they are very good and so are we, so we are going to put our best foo...More >>

  • Baylor soccer garners All-America honors

    Baylor soccer garners All-America honors

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:58 PM EST2017-12-14 20:58:38 GMT

    Baylor soccer junior midfielder Julie James was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-America Second Team, announced Thursday by the association.

    More >>

    Baylor soccer junior midfielder Julie James was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-America Second Team, announced Thursday by the association.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly