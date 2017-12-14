Baylor soccer garners All-America honors

Baylor soccer junior midfielder Julie James was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-America Second Team, announced Thursday by the association.

James is the second soccer student-athlete in program history to earn the coaching association’s top national academic honors, joining Dana Larsen (2012) who earned the award under its previous title of NSCAA Scholar All-America.

A Baylor Business Fellows major with 3.82 GPA, James is one of the nation’s elite midfielders on the pitch, named to the All-Big 12 First Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second Team.

Academically, James is a two-time selection to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, a five-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll selection, and a five-time Baylor Dean’s List honoree.

The Fairview, Texas, native served as one of three captains on the 2017 squad, helping lead the Bears on the program’s best-ever postseason run, advancing to the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament. Assisting to secure BU’s third Big 12 title, James was named to the 2017 Big 12 Soccer Championship All-Tournament team after bottling up three of the conference’s top offenses.

Student-athletes receiving Scholar All-America recognition at the NCAA Division I level must meet the following criteria: 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) or better throughout career; Started more than 50 percent of all games and significantly contribute to their team; Nominated by head coach of current College Services member institution; Junior or above in academic standing; and, if a transfer student, in second year at school.

Players on this year’s Scholar All-America Teams will be formally acknowledged for their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom at the All-America Luncheon on January 20, 2018 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in conjunction with the 2018 United Soccer Coaches Convention.