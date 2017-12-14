Student brings BB gun to middle school - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Student brings BB gun to middle school

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS, TX (KXXV) -

The Midway Independent School District said a student took a BB gun to Midway Middle School early this morning. 

Traci Marlin, the spokesperson for Midway ISD said a student reported seeing another student with a gun in a backpack. School officials immediately investigated and found a realistic looking BB gun. 

The school district said all weapons, including fake ones, are prohibited at school. 

