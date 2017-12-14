Highway 7 reopen after major three-vehicle crash - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highway 7 reopen after major three-vehicle crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A three-vehicle accident has shut down all lanes on Highway 7 at Reagan Loop Thursday morning. The lanes were reopened at 10:20 a.m. 

Roberson County Sheriff's office said emergency crews and TxDOT were on the scene of the major accident involving one 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

