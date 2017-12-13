Holiday 'Grinches' steal decorations off front lawns

People in a Waco neighborhood say someone is stealing Christmas decorations from their front lawns.

Larry Traudt, Cedar Ridge Neighborhood President, said last week a deer was stolen from his front lawn. On Wednesday, he found the anchors that had been holding it down still on the grass.

"It's a shame you have to do something like that," Traudt said.

He spent 5 to 6 hours setting up the decorations outside of his house, complete with lights, 2 deer and a singing and dancing Santa.

Traudt said last week his dog was barking a lot, which was out of the ordinary. He looked outside but didn't see anything unusual.

"The next morning when my wife got up, she noticed that one of our two deer, which we had two of them sitting out here, was missing," Traudt said.

Traudt reported the incident to the Waco Police Department. His wife posted about the theft online and quickly found out other neighbors had been hit.

"The Grinch stole Christmas," Ken Castello, a resident in Cedar Ridge, said.

Castello had set up two large inflatables with Santa, a snowman, a Christmas tree and candy canes on them with his grandson.

"I was backing out [of the driveway] Monday morning and turned and looked and looked again and the decorations were gone," Castello said. "I ran back in the house and said someone stole all of our decorations."

Castello and Traudt called their neighbors to let them know what happened. Both said they will be adding extra security around their homes to try to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

Waco police said adding more lights and cameras to your property could help ward off thieves.

